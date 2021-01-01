PEAKDEFI (PEAK) One Day Volume Tops $445,098.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $445,098.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

