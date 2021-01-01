Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

PDRDY stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6164 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.