Perpetual Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.29 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.98 million and $1.29 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,645,913 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

