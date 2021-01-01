PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.40.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $246,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.