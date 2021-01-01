PetIQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,010 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 717% compared to the typical daily volume of 246 put options.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PetIQ by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

