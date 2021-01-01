Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0039

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $645,354.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00130202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00557248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00153778 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007158 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,423,118,578 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

