Phoneum (PHT) Market Capitalization Tops $126,655.56

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $126,655.56 and $969.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00041275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00299818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.57 or 0.01986200 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.