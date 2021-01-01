Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.53

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $28.75. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 423,029 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $369.23 million, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $2,875,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $312,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

