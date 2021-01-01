PirateCash (PIRATE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,741.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $3,741.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.