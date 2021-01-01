Pivot Token Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Pivot Token has a market cap of $822,104.79 and approximately $195,985.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00129672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00562653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00160425 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00305214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00081835 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

