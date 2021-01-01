Polis Price Up 2.5% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003199 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $11,904.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

