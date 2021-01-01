Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of PMOIY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.69. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

