PressOne (PRS) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $29,279.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00041175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00306574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.89 or 0.01984434 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone. The official website for PressOne is press.one. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

