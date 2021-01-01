Primecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.89 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and $9,836.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,585,805 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

