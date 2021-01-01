Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.89

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.89 and traded as high as $49.22. Principal Financial Group shares last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 657,588 shares trading hands.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

The company has a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

