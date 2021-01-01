ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.99. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 4,975 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,154,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,780,188.23. Also, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$178,600. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200 over the last ninety days.

About ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

