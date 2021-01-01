Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -125.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.