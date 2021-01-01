PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells $17,640,229.32 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,961,900.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $2,683,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 350.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after buying an additional 506,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 397,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,815,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

