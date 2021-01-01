PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 903,990 shares of company stock valued at $53,452,986. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

