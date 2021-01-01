Qitmeer Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and Allcoin. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $529,522.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00180020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00554807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,513,730 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

