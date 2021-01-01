Quhuo Limited’s (NYSE:QH) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 6th

Quhuo’s (NYSE:QH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 6th. Quhuo had issued 3,300,000 shares in its IPO on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $33,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Quhuo’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of QH opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52. Quhuo has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $22.99.

Quhuo (NYSE:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo Limited (NYSE:QH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

