QuickX Protocol Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $181,897.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00305402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.15 or 0.01991417 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.