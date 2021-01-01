Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives $26.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

RDWR opened at $27.75 on Friday. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Radware by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 82,828 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radware by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,798,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

