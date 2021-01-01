Ratecoin (XRA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 136.9% against the US dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $71,633.44 and $52.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

