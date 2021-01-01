Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

