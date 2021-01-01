Realio Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $454,709.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $454,709.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00126751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00178555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00554294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299750 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00078001 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.