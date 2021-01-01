RED (RED) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,793.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. RED has a market cap of $278,684.27 and approximately $31,793.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00427275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.