RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.
RDHL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 840,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
