Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $10.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE RWT opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $427,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.