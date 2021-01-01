reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00004021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $11.18 million and $697,624.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00127793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00558397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00166131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00301477 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049274 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.