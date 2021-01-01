Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.55 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.48.

REGN traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.99.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $6,234,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

