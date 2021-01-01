Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading Down 0.6%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)’s share price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 4,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLXXF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86.

About Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

