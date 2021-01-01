Ren Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53.12 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ren has a total market cap of $278.02 million and approximately $53.12 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, OKEx and UEX. In the last week, Ren has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00304587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.77 or 0.01987681 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, Huobi Global and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

