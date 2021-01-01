resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.14

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 35201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of resTORbio by 5.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of resTORbio by 56.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

resTORbio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TORC)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

