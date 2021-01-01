Reviewing Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cango alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cango and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 138.90% 33.47% 21.52% Red Violet -29.25% -17.66% -15.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and Red Violet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $206.85 million 5.12 $56.15 million $0.37 18.92 Red Violet $30.29 million 10.47 -$11.08 million N/A N/A

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Volatility and Risk

Cango has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cango beats Red Violet on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as various types of corporate risk for purposes, such as identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.