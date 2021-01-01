Reviewing Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Power REIT and Arbor Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential downside of 21.54%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Power REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $2.18 million 23.48 $950,000.00 N/A N/A Arbor Realty Trust $315.94 million 5.21 $128.63 million $1.36 10.43

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 42.98% 13.01% 3.70% Arbor Realty Trust 28.94% 7.88% 1.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Power REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

