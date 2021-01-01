Reviewing Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) & Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Western Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Western Metals and Johnson Outdoors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Outdoors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Johnson Outdoors has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.55%. Given Johnson Outdoors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Outdoors is more favorable than Western Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Western Metals and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Metals N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors 8.17% 12.79% 8.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Metals and Johnson Outdoors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors $562.42 million 2.02 $51.41 million N/A N/A

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Western Metals.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Western Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Metals

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its Camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; sleeping bags; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, and paddles through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through specialty dive stores and diving magazines, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

