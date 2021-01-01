Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $0.90. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 5,600 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

