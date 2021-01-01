Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Receives C$73.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$44.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$88.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of C$37.76 and a one year high of C$101.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

