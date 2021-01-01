RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.1%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 86,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 31,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.24% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

