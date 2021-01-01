Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $78,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rogers Communications by 208.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 917,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after buying an additional 620,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 90.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 603,774 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 150.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 204,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,510. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $51.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

