Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Rollins has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

