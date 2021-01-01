Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.84. 269,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 302,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.35% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

