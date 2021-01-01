Royalty North Partners Ltd. (RNP.V) (CVE:RNP) Trading Up 8.6%

Royalty North Partners Ltd. (RNP.V) (CVE:RNP) shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market cap of C$5.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 96.73 and a quick ratio of 96.73.

About Royalty North Partners Ltd. (RNP.V) (CVE:RNP)

Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to private businesses by investing in companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd.

