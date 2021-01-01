RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce sales of $49.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.49 million to $49.81 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $58.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $196.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.56 million to $199.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $198.93 million, with estimates ranging from $195.34 million to $203.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 492,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $700.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

