Ruff Price Up 9.7% This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Ruff has a market cap of $5.73 million and $498,271.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00295165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.45 or 0.01989921 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.