Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 42,780 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $569,401.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,834 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $729,292.20.

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

NYSE:EFT opened at $13.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 141.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

