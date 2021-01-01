Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.25

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 202070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -235.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

