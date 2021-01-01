Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after buying an additional 1,684,000 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $12,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 765,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 1,098,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,083. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

