Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.27 ($132.09).

SAF stock opened at €115.95 ($136.41) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.09. Safran SA has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

